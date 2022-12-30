Gode Chain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded 74.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $451,732.08 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

