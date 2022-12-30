Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys New Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial comprises 0.2% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,232,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,728,000 after purchasing an additional 468,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after purchasing an additional 541,698 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,015,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $37.34. 5,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,149. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.