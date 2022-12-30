Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $38,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

UBSI stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

