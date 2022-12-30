Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $90,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,612 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $2,593,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,612 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $2,593,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,714 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $712.78. 6,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,474. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $739.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

