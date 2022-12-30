Godsey & Gibb Inc. Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 202,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,538,000. American Electric Power comprises about 13.9% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,127. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

