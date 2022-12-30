Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.91.
About Golden Minerals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.