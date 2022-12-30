Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.91.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

