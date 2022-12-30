GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Down 3.4%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 8,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,857,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

