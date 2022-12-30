Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth $242,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $34.59.

