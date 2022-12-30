Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 414.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 637.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 351,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 853.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,357 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,039.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 158,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,892,838. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.