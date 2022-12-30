Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned 10.08% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHCB stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.62. 221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.