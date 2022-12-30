Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $924,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $75.36. 27,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

