Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DocuSign by 40.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in DocuSign by 174.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

DOCU stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. 31,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,276. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.10.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

