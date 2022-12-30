Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 777 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $55.09. 7,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,571. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $83.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

