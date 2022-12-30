Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 59,058 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,058 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.91% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 409,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,399,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,594,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

SKT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 5,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,367. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

