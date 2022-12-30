Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $15.14 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,534 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Arcosa worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Arcosa by 5.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 447.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 29,312 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Arcosa by 578.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 6.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 6.7% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 210,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACA stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,774. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,129.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,139,069. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.