Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $16.62 Million Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 194,261 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $16,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Methanex by 23.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MEOH. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,737. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.65 million. Methanex had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

