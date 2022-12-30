Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $39.99 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne accounts for 1.7% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Helmerich & Payne worth $39,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $49.46. 5,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,513. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.00 and a beta of 1.73. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.40%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

