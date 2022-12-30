Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Sprout Social comprises about 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.76% of Sprout Social worth $25,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,160,000 after buying an additional 93,793 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 13.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 168,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,132.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $29,595.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,475,590.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,132.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,389. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. 3,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,680. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -63.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.00. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.