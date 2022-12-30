Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 17,692 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $30,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,877,000. Amundi lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 50,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,551.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.03. 651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.