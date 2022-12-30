Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,420 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 71,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 879,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,434,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,174. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.15.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

