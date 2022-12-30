Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 677 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for about 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Chart Industries worth $22,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GTLS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,238. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.43.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

