Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.47. 53,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,261,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

