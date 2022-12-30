Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188,394 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.18% of Marten Transport worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport Trading Down 0.2 %

MRTN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,311. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

