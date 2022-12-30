Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 474 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after purchasing an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 105.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 377,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 297.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,993,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $180.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.18 and its 200-day moving average is $177.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.11.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

