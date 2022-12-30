Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 81 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $707.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $927.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $698.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.