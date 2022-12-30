Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $2,218,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $92.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,580. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

