Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %

DFS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. 8,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

