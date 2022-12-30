Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $754,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.36.

Shares of NOC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $542.81. 6,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

