Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 131.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,162,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,593,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 124.1% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.88. 113,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287,155. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $170.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.92.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.