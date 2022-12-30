Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,941. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

