Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 422 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.39. 5,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $93.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

