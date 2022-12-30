Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 777 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.26. The company had a trading volume of 58,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.34 and its 200-day moving average is $195.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

