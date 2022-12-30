Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 30.4% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Grin has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $809,314.24 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,545.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00411326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.00883289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00093725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.63 or 0.00584014 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00249789 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

