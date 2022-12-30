Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,800 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 404,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.6 days.
Grupo Herdez Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Herdez stock remained flat at 2.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.70. Grupo Herdez has a one year low of 1.18 and a one year high of 2.18.
About Grupo Herdez
