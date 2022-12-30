Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Holdings Decreased by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,176 shares during the quarter. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. comprises about 0.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.28% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $82,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
