G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 349,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $53.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50.

