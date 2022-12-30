G&S Capital LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $444.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $524.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

