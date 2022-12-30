G&S Capital LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 783.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $240.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.94 and a 200-day moving average of $237.49. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.