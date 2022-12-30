G&S Capital LLC Has $417,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in PPG Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.