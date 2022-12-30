G&S Capital LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,027 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 22,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.