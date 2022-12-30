G&S Capital LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $141.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.