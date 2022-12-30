Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Up 87.5% in December

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Haivision Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HAIVF remained flat at 2.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.11. Haivision Systems has a fifty-two week low of 1.59 and a fifty-two week high of 5.51.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.