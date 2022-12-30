Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) fell 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. 915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLMAF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.34) to GBX 2,350 ($28.36) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.25) to GBX 2,190 ($26.43) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

