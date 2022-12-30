HaloSource (LON:HAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.95

HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.
HaloSource Stock Performance
About HaloSource
HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.
