Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $59.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,650 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,615,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,859,000 after buying an additional 51,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

