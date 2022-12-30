Hanesbrands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 16,079 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 165% compared to the average daily volume of 6,073 put options.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 263,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,754. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,721,000 after buying an additional 7,195,851 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,073,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.