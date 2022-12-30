Hanesbrands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 16,079 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 165% compared to the average daily volume of 6,073 put options.
HBI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 263,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,754. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,721,000 after buying an additional 7,195,851 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,073,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
