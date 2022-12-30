Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) & Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Head to Head Review

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -1,764.16% -37.69% -35.07% Harmonic 6.80% 11.89% 5.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ondas and Harmonic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmonic 0 0 5 1 3.17

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ondas presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 226.80%. Harmonic has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.13%. Given Ondas’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ondas is more favorable than Harmonic.

23.6% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Ondas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Harmonic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ondas has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ondas and Harmonic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.91 million 22.55 -$15.02 million ($0.93) -1.65 Harmonic $507.15 million 2.71 $13.25 million $0.39 33.39

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harmonic beats Ondas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies. This segment's video processing appliance solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as encoders, video servers, high-density stream processing systems, and edge processors. This segment also provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, which enables the packaging and delivery of streaming services, including live streaming, video-on-demand, catch-up TV, start-over TV, network-DVR, and cloud-DVR services through HTTP streaming to various device along with dynamic and personal ad insertion. The Cable Access segment offers CableOS software-based cable access solutions; and CableOS central cloud services primarily to cable operators. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. It sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

