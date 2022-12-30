Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Bought by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMOP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 281.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of HMOP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 118,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,677. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

