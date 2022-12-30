Head-To-Head Survey: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) vs. Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Pulmonx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 2.93 $4.13 million ($1.09) -27.16 Pulmonx $48.42 million 6.51 -$48.66 million ($1.56) -5.40

Volatility and Risk

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmonx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and Pulmonx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pulmonx 0 3 3 0 2.50

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.72%. Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $15.29, suggesting a potential upside of 81.33%. Given Pulmonx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -10.33% -2.49% -2.05% Pulmonx -110.97% -32.43% -26.41%

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Pulmonx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.