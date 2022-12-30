Head to Head Survey: Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) versus Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) and Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Premier Bancorp and Amalgamated Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 0 1 3.00 Amalgamated Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.71%. Amalgamated Financial has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.90%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Amalgamated Financial.

Dividends

Profitability

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amalgamated Financial pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pacific Premier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Amalgamated Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 35.82% 10.57% 1.37% Amalgamated Financial 27.85% 14.49% 0.98%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Amalgamated Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $804.59 million 3.76 $339.89 million $3.09 10.30 Amalgamated Financial $208.91 million 3.36 $52.94 million $2.32 9.85

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Amalgamated Financial. Amalgamated Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Amalgamated Financial on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, small business administration (SBA), and SBA paycheck protection program loans; revolving lines or credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and savings account secured loans and auto loans. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 61 full-service depository branches located in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. The company operates through its three branch offices across New York City, one branch office in Washington, D.C., one branch office in San Francisco, one commercial office in Boston, and digital banking platform. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.